Only 7 per cent Indian adults are currently hesitant to getting inoculated, the lowest vaccine hesitancy level in the country so far, according to a new survey.

Representative Image New Delhi : The study conducted by the online community platform LocalCircles received 12,810 responses from citizens -- 67% men and 33% women -- across 301 districts; 42% respondents were from tier 1, 27% from tier-2 and 31% from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.