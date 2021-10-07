Rahul, Priyanka assure all help to kin of UP farmers

Lucknow :

They arrived in Lakhimpur after the Uttar Pradesh government allowed them visit the violence-hit district.





Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi left for Lakhimpur together in a car from a police guest house in Sitapur where she was kept in detention since Monday morning. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel accompanied them in another car, while Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda travelled in a separate vehicle. Their first stop was home of deceased farmer Lovepreet Sigh in Palia tehsil. From there, they left for the native place of journalist Raman Kashyap, who was one of the victims, in Nighasan tehsil. Their last stop in the district will be home of Nachatar Singh in Dhauraha tehsil.





SC to hear case today: The Supreme Court has decided to the Lakhimpur Kheri case on Thursday. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter.