Kumaraswamy continues attack on RSS, BJP hits back

Bangalore :

Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that the present RSS cannot be compared to the RSS of 30 or 40 years back. This RSS is preaching to loot the government treasury to the party leaders.

Mentioning a media report, he on Tuesday had questioned how could 646 candidates from a single IAS training institute got selected to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). What about transparency here? he asked.

"I am not against any organisation. I am only saying the reality. People claim that RSS workers have taken door to door campaigns, built hospitals and schools. If it was true why did so many lost their lives not being able to get treatment at hospitals? Don't they have any shame? BJP ministers in Karnataka do not have the liberty to give advertisements to the media. Keshava Krupa (known as RSS headquarters in Bengaluru) decides on it," he charged.

Kumaraswamy alleged that as many as 4,000 IAS and IPS officers are RSS workers. They are trained by RSS and are discharging duties on the wishes of the Sangh. He defended his statement that these things are mentioned in books that are in the public domain.

"The country is not ruled by an elected government. It is being ruled by RSS and it is gradually taking executive into its fold. IPS and IAS officers with RSS mindsets are being recruited. The country is being taken into the era of 'Manusmruthi'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai are puppets in the hands of RSS," he maintained.

Hitting back at Kumaraswamy, National General Secretary C.T. Ravi said that UPSC selections are not made on alliances. He indirectly referred to allegations against JD(S) in selecting candidates to Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) based on the candidate's decision to marry daughters of JD(S) sympathizer officers and followers.

BJP Vice President B.Y. Vijayendra has also reacted that Kumaraswamy should have spoken to his father H.D. Deve Gowda who has praised the RSS.

Prabhu Chauhan, Minister for Animal Husbandry said that if not for RSS, India would have become Pakistan a long time ago. "Kumaraswamy is jealous of BJP which is ruling both at the Centre and the state. The statements do not suit the dignity of a former chief minister," he stated.

Minister for Panchayat Raj, K.S. Eshwarappa alleged that Kumaraswamy wants to please the minority vote bank. RSS is constructively working on nationalism. The organisation has not only helped IAS and IPS officers, but it also helped one and all.

Minister for Water Resources Govind Karajol maintained that Kumaraswamy's statements are aimed at getting publicity. He should not put RSS in a bad light, he said.

Kumaraswamy when asked about whether he is trying to please minorities, said, BJP is aggressively pursuing the policy of pleasing Hindus through Hindutva. "What rights do they have to question us on minority appeasement," he quipped.