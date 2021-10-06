Boy drinks acid after father refuses to buy bike in UP

Moradabad :

Mughalpura Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Kumar said, "The boy was rushed to the Moradabad district hospital, from where he was referred to a private facility in the city in view of his critical condition."

According to reports, the boy on Tuesday had an argument with his father who is a brass trader and when the latter refused to buy him a bike, the boy consumed acid in a fit of rage.

No case has been registered in the matter as yet.