Akhilesh to launch his 'Vijay Yatra' from Oct 12

Lucknow :

The party believes that Akhilesh's yatras are lucky for the party which has returned to power each time he has taken out a yatra.

"After his 2001 Kranti Rath yatra, Samajwadi Party returned to power in 2002, and after 2011 yatra, it again returned to power and he became the Chief Minister for the first time. This time ,too, we are set to return to power," said party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

The spokesman said that the objective of the "Vijay Yatra" is to make people aware about the "corrupt, autocratic, oppressive, and suppressive" policies of the BJP government and to restore real democracy.

He said the party president is going to take out the 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' to uproot the inhuman and insensitive government in the state.

The yatra will cover the entire state till the 2022 UP assembly polls.

The yatra will begin from Lucknow and the first meeting will be in Unnao-also considered lucky for the party.

Chaudhary said that the routes will be announced shortly before every leg of the yatra.

Akhilesh has a plush, modernised 'Rath' with a hydraulic podium that takes him to the roof of the bus to address rallies on the way.