For 15-yr-old cars, renewal to be 8 times costlier

From April next year, car owners will have to shell out eight times more amount at Rs 5,000 for renewing registration of cars that are more than 15 years old as the central government steps up efforts to phase out old and polluting vehicles.

Representative Image New Delhi : The Road Transport and Highways Ministry has issued a notification for the renewal of the certificate of registration of old vehicles and this new rule is part of the government’s overall plan to roll out the National Automobile Scrappage Policy.