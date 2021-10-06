WHO to take final call on Covaxin next week

The WHO will take a call on granting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin next week, the global health body said on Tuesday.
New Delhi:
“WHO & an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin,” the global health body tweeted. The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) met to make its recommendations on Covaxin.
