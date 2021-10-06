Episode was ‘premeditated’, states FIR in farmers deaths

New Delhi :

According to the FIR lodged on a complaint of Jagjit Singh, a native of Bahraich district, the episode was “premeditated” for which the “conspiracy was hatched” by the minister and his son. It also alleged that “provocative” statements of the Union Minister of State for Home had led to the farmers’ protest here during which violence erupted and claimed the lives of eight people.





The FIR stated that the farmers had gathered at the sports ground of the Maharaja Agrasen Inter-College on Sunday and they wanted to peacefully show black flags to Mishra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was visiting Banbirpur. “Around 3 pm, Ashish Mishra along with 15-20 armed men in three speeding four-wheelers reached the protest spot in Banbirpur. Monu Mishra opened gunfire while he was seated on the left side of his Mahindra Thar, which mowed down the crowd and sped ahead,” stated the FIR. While Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unnamed persons were mentioned as accused and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, rash driving, rioting, among others, his father was not named in the FIR.





The UP authorities also agreed to the demand for a second post-mortem of a farmer killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident after his family refused to cremate him, while mortal remains of the three others were consigned to flames. Family members of Gurvinder Singh (22) refused to cremate him claiming that he was shot dead.