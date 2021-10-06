IAF chief denies two-finger test claim by woman

New Delhi :

At a press conference, the IAF chief countered the woman’s claim of being subjected to the two-finger test, and said disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty in the alleged rape case.





A local court has allowed the IAF to conduct a thorough probe into the case, days after initial investigation was carried out by the Tamil Nadu Police. “We will take disciplinary action in the case based on the inquiry report,” the IAF chief said. An Indian Air Force official in Coimbatore has been charged with sexual assault of a woman colleague on September 10. The 28-year-old female Air Force officer has levelled serious charges against IAF authorities, including subjecting her to the banned finger test and also forcing her to withdraw the complaint against the accused Flight Lieutenant.