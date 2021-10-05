Prominent Kashmiri Pandit businessman shot dead in Srinagar

Srinagar :

Bindroo, 68, was shot by the assailants from point-blank range while he was at his pharmacy dispensing medicines, a police official said.





He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. A Kashmir Pandit, Bindroo was one of the few among his community who did not migrate out of Kashmir after the onset of militancy in 1990.





He stayed back along with his wife to continue operating his pharmacy Bindroo Medicate.