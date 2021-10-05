Punjab Chief Minister dares BJP to respect democratic values

Chandigarh :

Staging a silent protest in front of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi here, the Chief Minister accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and party workers resolved not to succumb to the excesses of the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the states to intimidate the people by unleashing a reign of terror.

Equating the barbarous incident at Lakhimpur Kheri with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Chief Minister said this recent incident was pre-planned to intentionally crush the innocent farmers who were peacefully protesting against the farm laws.

Channi said the BJP would not succeed in its nefarious designs to demoralise the farmers, thus diverting them from their path of peaceful agitation.

Later, talking to the media, the Chief Minister slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for arresting Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who had planned to meet the victims' families at Lakhimpur Kheri to express solidarity with them in this hour of grief.

He said with such acts the Congress would emerge far stronger to eventually oust the BJP government not only at the Centre but in the states also.

The Chief Minister cautioned the Centre not to force the youth to follow a revolutionary path in the wake of such unfortunate incidents, who would ultimately draw inspiration from legendary martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Udham Singh to seek justice.

Channi appealed to the Centre to repeal the farm laws and maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood at all costs.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and resolved to seek inspiration from the Father of the Nation to protect democratic rights.