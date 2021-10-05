Five held for trying to kill man, who objected to daughter's harassment

Bangalore :

The arrested persons are identified as David, Manjunath aka Lamboo Manja, Manjunath aka uncle Manja, Manjunath aka Water Manja, Munikrishna and Sandeep. Police said all are rowdy elements in the Wilson Garden area of Bengaluru. The sleuths of the Organised Crime Wing of City Crime Branch (CCB) made arrests.





The accused David was in love with a girl and proposed to her. After coming to know about it, the girl's father, an auto driver had warned David, if he troubled his daughter he would lodge a police complaint against him.





However, unrelenting David continued to follow his daughter and celebrated his birthday along with his friends right in front of the girl's house. The girl's father had objected to this. There was also a verbal duel between the girl's father and David.





David decided to kill the girl's father and two of the arrested rowdies encouraged him with his plans. Though they tried to kill the father twice, they failed. While making another attempt to kill him, the accused were arrested by the police on Monday. The investigation is on.