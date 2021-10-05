SRK’s son sent to three-day NCB custody with 2 others

Mumbai :

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Court RM Nerlikar also sent the two co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant to the custody of NCB till October 7.





In the order, ACMM Nerlikar noted that the accused (Aryan Khan) had accompanied the co-accused (Merchant) from whom the contraband drugs were recovered.





Seeking extended custody for the accused trio till October 11, the Additional Solicitor-General Anil Singh argued that links found on Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chats point to an international racket.





Besides the 8 nabbed from the swoop on the cruiser, Singh said that one more person has been arrested by the NCB from Juhu and recovered ‘commercial quantity’ of drugs from him, and the custody of the accused trio was necessary to unearth their nexus.





With you, SRK: B’wood supports actor after son’s arrest in drugs case





Bollywood personalities like filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan after the superstar’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case.





The NCB remanded 23-year-old Aryan to the custody of the NCB till October 4. Hours after Aryan’s arrest, close friend and superstar Salman Khan arrived at Shah Rukh’s residence, Mannat, to pay him a visit.





Mehta took to Twitter and wrote that it was “painful” when people arrive at judgements on children, adding he stands with Shah Rukh during the difficult time.





Bhatt, who worked with Shah Rukh in the 1996 film “Chaahat”, took to Twitter late Sunday evening and wrote, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”





Hours before Aryan’s arrest, Shah Rukh’s “Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa” co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweeted that she is praying for the family. “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all,” she wrote.





Suniel Shetty also shared his views on the intense media scrutiny on Bollywood.