12 J and K Police Service officers inducted into IPS

Srinagar :

According to a notification issued by the Union Home Ministry, 12 J&KPS officers have been inducted into the IPS and they have been allotted the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory) cadre of the service.





The officers are Shakti Kumar Pathak, Mohd Haseeb Mughal, Javid Ahmed Koul, Sheikh Junaid Mehmood, Shahid Mehraj Rather, Ajeet Singh, Altaf Ahmed Khan, Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Vikas Gupta, Abdul Qayoom, Nisha Nathyal, and Javid Iqbal Matoo.





With the induction of these officers into the IPS, decks for their promotion to higher ranks have been cleared. Unless a police officer belongs to the IPS, he/she cannot rise above the rank of a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).