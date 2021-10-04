'Lakhs have taken the exam': SC junks plea for scrapping NEET-UG

New Delhi :

A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai termed the petition frivolously. Querying counsel for the petitioner, the bench said: "What kind of writs are being filed? Lakhs of people have taken these exams."





Stressing that the court is not going to interfere with an exam on the basis of few FIRs, the bench said: "How can the exam be canceled?"





Counsel submitted that the CBI has registered three FIRs and examination papers were leaked on WhatsApp. The bench noted that in the FIRs, there has been impersonation of the candidates.





Warning it would impose costs for filing a plea of this nature, the bench told the petitioner's counsel: "Why should the Petitioner pay? It is the lawyer who gives suggestions of filing such petitions under Article 32." As counsel representing the petitioner prayed that costs should not be imposed, the bench, which seemed inclined to impose costs of Rs 5 Lakh, did not impose the cost in the matter.





"Costs will not be imposed but we will remember you. Next time there is such a case, we will definitely impose costs on you," it told counsel.





The top court was hearing a plea filed by petitioner Saloni seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG exam held on September 12, 2021, citing alleged malpractices. The petitioner also sought setting aside the NEET-UG exam and also a direction from the top court to the National Testing Agency to conduct the exam afresh.