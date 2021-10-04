UP girl killed by brothers for marrying outside caste

Meerut :

In a case of an "honor killing", four men in UP's Meerut city allegedly killed their sister for marrying a man from a different caste.





The incident took place on Saturday when three brothers and cousins allegedly killed their 18-year-old sister for "maligning" the family name.





The accused took the help of their friends and the police have booked ten persons for murder.





According to the police, the woman belonged to a different caste and her family was against the marriage.





She had recently informed her family about her relationship which enraged her brothers. The family put pressure on her to marry someone else of their choice.





A complaint was filed by the woman's 'husband' following which an FIR was registered against the accused.





The complainant claimed that the girl, 18, succumbed to her injuries after being badly beaten. She was hurriedly cremated by her family.





The Station house officer of Bhawanpur said that 10 people have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense), and 147 (for rioting).





"We had started questioning members of the family and became suspicious as they were trying to hide something. Police teams are now trying to nab the suspects," the SHO added.





In the FIR, the complainant claimed that he had married the woman at a temple in July. He alleged that his 'wife' was receiving life threats from her brothers.





"We got married after she turned 18 in July. They came to know about it. Her family cremated her before I could call the cops," the man said.