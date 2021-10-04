CPI protests over Lakhimpur incident, traffic halted at ITO

New Delhi :

Senior CPI leaders -- former Rajya Sabha MP D. Raja and general secretary Atul Anjan sat on protest at the ITO junction around 2 p.m. on Monday.





The movement of vehicles from ITO to Pragati Maidan and Mandi House was halted for around 30 minutes due to the protest.





Delhi police officials were seen requesting Raja and other CPI leaders to leave the place as the protest resulted in traffic snarls at the ITO junction.





After refusal by CPI leaders to leave the place and allow traffic movement, Delhi Police imposed section 144 in the area.





"Section 144 has been imposed at ITO and the surrounding areas. I would request you all to leave the place and allow traffic movement," a senior police official heard making the announcement.





Later the protesters were detained and were taken to another place after which the traffic at the ITO junction could resume.





Meanwhile, talking to IANS Atul Anjan said, "What has happened in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday is not acceptable. This is a clear case of the murder of farmers who were protesting against draconian laws enacted by the Centre. We demand immediate arrest of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra."





Before this, some Congress workers of the Delhi unit held a protest march on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg in solidarity with farmers.