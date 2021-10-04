Cong MLAs protest at Kerala Guv's residence against Priyanka's detention

Thiruvananthapuram :

The legislators led by the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V.D. Satheesan, who said, "What happened in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was the work of a Union Minister and his son who are operating like mafia dons to finish off the farmers.

"The act of taking into Gandhi into custody and the waylaying of Congress Chief Ministers is a blot on the democratic rights. The farm laws that have been passed should be withdrawn as it is meant to help only the corporate. The Centre should introspect and take the correct decision to help the farmers," said Satheesan.

Priyanka has been detained since Monday morning at the Sitapur PAC headquarters and the room was dirty and Priyanka asked for a broom and cleaned it herself. This video of Gandhi cleaning the room has now gone viral.