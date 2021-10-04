BJP announces candidates for Assam Assembly bypolls

New Delhi :

In a statement, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) has decided names for Bye-elections to the Legislative assembly of Assam."





The BJP announced Phanidhar Talukdar from Bhabanipur, Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani, and Sushanta Borgohain from Thowra.





On Sunday, the BJP had announced candidates for the Assembly bypolls in Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Telangana. The BJP has fielded former Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender from Huzurabad.





The party announced the names of Subhash Pirajirao Savane from Deglur (SC) Assembly constituency of Maharashtra and K. Ladinthara from Tuirial (ST) Assembly seat in Mizoram.





In June, Rajender joined the BJP after resigning from the TRS. In May, he was dropped from the Telangana cabinet over allegations of land grabbing in the Medak district. He had said that he was unfairly targeted.





On September 28, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh.





The ECI also announced the scheduled by-polls to fill 30 vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various states.





As per the schedule announced by the ECI, polling will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.





A party insider said the names of candidates for other states will be announced once the state units recommend names. "States will recommend shortlisted names to the central leadership and the CEC will finalize the name," a party leader said.