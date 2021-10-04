Four killed in road accident in Bihar's Rohtas district

Patna :

The accident took place at the Sabrabad village under the Chenari police station on Sasaram Arrah state highway The deceased were identified as Diwakar Saw, Krishna Kumar Saw, Gopal Prasad Saw and Ashok Gupta, who died on the spot. Another person, Pappu Gupta, was seriously injured and was taken to Varanasi for treatment.





The victims were going to the Moradabad village near Sasaram city to fix the marriage of Diwakar's niece. When they reached Sabrabad village, their car collided with a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction.





"We heard a loud sound after the impact of both vehicles. The local villagers reached at the spot and rescued one of the victims," said a villager in a statement to the police.





"The villagers informed us about the accident near Sabrabad village. The car was mangled due to the intense impact of the accident. We have recovered the dead bodies after cutting the car using gas cutters," said P. Sharma, investigating officer of the Chenari police station.





"We have registered an FIR under rash and negligent driving amounting to deaths against the errant driver of the truck. He will be arrested soon," the official said.