Woman gang-raped in Patna, thrown in water pit

Patna :

The accused, after committing the crime, threw her into a water pit near NH 30 on Sunday evening before fleeing. As per the victim's statement, the accused held her captive for entire Sunday and raped her one by one.





Fatuha SHO Manoj Kumar said: "The woman regularly comes from her native place Bihar Sharif to Patna Sahib for her job. On Sunday, she came on the Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express train and got off at Patna Sahib railway station. She took an auto and reached Fatuha. As there was no other vehicle to go to Machuaria, she began walking towards the destination.





"The local goons spotted her walking alone on the road, overpowered her, and took her in an auto to an undisclosed location where they took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, the accused threw her in a water pit near the new road connection to NH 30 and fled from the spot."





The woman was spotted by a police patrol, which brought her to Fatuha police station, he said.





"We have conducted a medical examination of the victim which confirms gang rape. She has given the description of the accused. Efforts are on to nab them," the SHO added.