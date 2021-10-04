Priyanka Gandhi sweeps room at detention centre in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow :

According to sources, the video is of the room where Priyanka has been detained since Monday morning at the Sitapur PAC headquarters.





The room was apparently dirty and Priyanka asked for a broom and cleaned it herself.

Priyanka Gandhiji Arrested in Sitapur and Put in Very Dirty Room.

pic.twitter.com/mcIYqRLC8x — Nautankibaaj ® (@PAPA__Tweets) October 4, 2021

Congress workers slammed the police officials for not even giving a clean room to their leader.





"Is this their Swachh Bharat? This is our leader who is cleaning the broom without any fuss," said a local Congress leader.