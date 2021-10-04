Skill India’s mega ‘Apprenticeship Mela’ today, 1L jobs likely

Chennai :

The initiative aims to support the hiring of nearly one lakh apprentices and assist employers in tapping the right talent and develop it further with training and providing practical skillsets.





The event is expected to witness participation from more than 2,000 organisations operating in more than 30 sectors such as power, retail, telecom, IT/ITeS, electronics, automotive and more. In addition, the aspiring youth will have the opportunity to engage and select from more than 500+ trades including welder, electrician, housekeeper, beautician, mechanic etc.





Candidates who have passed starting from Classes 6 to 12, skill training certificate holders, ITI students, diploma holders and graduates are eligible for applying at the Apprenticeship Mela. The candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the mark sheets and certificates (Classes 6 to 12, skill training certificate, undergraduate and graduate (BA, B.Com, B.Sc. etc.), photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving license etc.) and three passport size photographs at the respective venues.





For more details concerning where the mela is being held, candidates can visit the website https://dgt.gov.in/appmela/