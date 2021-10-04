‘Widespread vaccination not must for schools’

Evidence suggests that young children are less likely to contract COVID-19 and given the “safe” school reopening experiences in various countries prior to vaccine development, education systems do not need to wait for widespread vaccination before returning to offline schooling, according to the World Bank.

In a new policy note, the World Bank's Education team has noted that the experiences from countries around the world where schools have reopened suggest that with adequate mitigation strategies, schools pose low risks for disease transmission among students, staff, and communities.