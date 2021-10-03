Scrapped AI plane spotted while being stuck under overbridge

New Delhi :

A video of the plane being stuck under the overbridge was doing the rounds on the social media on Sunday. Details about the aircraft, its buyer and the exact location where the incident happened could not be ascertained.





An Air India spokesperson said it was a deregisteted scrapped aircraft of the airline which has been sold off.





''This was transported last night by the party. Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances,'' the spokesperson said.





An official with the Delhi police said that as far as what they have enquired, the incident did not happen anywhere near the Indira Gandhi International airport.



