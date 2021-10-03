No guardian for farmers, says Fadnavis after visiting rain-affected Nanded villages

Chennai :

He was speaking to reporters after visiting Chivli and Fulval villages in Nanded, some 260 kilometrres from here, during the day.





''Rains have washed away land and destroyed crops. Earlier, we used to give crop insurance of Rs 400-500 crore per district. But now the situation is such that there is no guardian left for farmers. Loss assessment surveys have not been completed, there is no help by way of insurance and power connections are still not up,'' he said.