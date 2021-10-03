Kumaraswamy praises Mamata for 'historic' victory in Bhabanipur by-poll

Bangalore :

While wishing Banerjee in a series of tweets, he also hit out at BJP for fielding a candidate against Banerjee.





''Hearty congratulations to West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial for registering a glorious and historic victory in the by-election from Bhavanipur Assembly seat,'' Kumaraswamy tweeted.





He said the BJP displayed a stubborn attitude by fielding a candidate against her though the people’s mandate was in her favour.





The former CM said BJP leader Rajiv Banerjee himself had said that she will win by a huge margin and his prediction came true.





''The BJP should have helped in ensuring unopposed election of Mamata Banerjee by shunning political narrow mindedness. It's my personal view that such a gesture would have helped the BJP to retain its dignity,'' Kumaraswamy said.





Five months after spearheading TMC to a landslide win in the assembly election, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee scored a personal point with a massive victory on Sunday in the Bhabanipur by-poll with a record margin of 58,835 votes.