TMC’s Hossain wins Jangipur by a massive margin of 92,480 votes, as party sweeps by-polls

Kolkata :

Jangipur's Trinamool Congress nominee Jakir Hossain secured some 1,36,444 votes, while his nearest rival, Bharatiya Janata Party's Sujit Das, polled 43,964 votes in a one-sided electoral battle. Hossain was declared victorious with a margin of 92,480 votes. Except Jane Alam Mian of Revolutionary Socialist Party, no other candidate reached four figures. In Samserganj, TMC candidate Amirul Islam won by a margin of 26,379 votes. He secured 96,417 votes, while his nearest rival, Zaidur Rahaman of the Congress, got 70,038. Murshidabad was earlier seen as a Congress stronghold. TMC's victories in all assembly constituencies of the district places the Congress in a difficult position in the state of West Bengal.