Customer stabs three Kerala liquor vend staff, two critical

Thiruvananthapuram :

Jose, 46, has been arrested for stabbing Georgekutty, Kareem, and Babu.





According to the police, Jose entered into an argument with the staffers at the Thodupuzhaby outlet of the Beverages Corporation - one of the two state government undertakings authorised to sell liquor.





He wanted the liquor to be wrapped in paper which the staff refused as they do not have such a system, besides it was peak rush hour. At this, Jose took out a dagger from and attacked the staff, leaving three of them injured.





However, other bystanders caught him as he tried to flee and handed him over to the police. Jose, who has criminal antecedents and was earlier also involved in a case, was produced before a magistrate who sent him to to judicial custody.