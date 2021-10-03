Cruise drugs party: Union minister Athawale calls for severe punishment

Mumbai :

Speaking to reporters at Ulhasnagar in the Thane district, Athawale said he would request Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ensure that the state and Mumbai are rid of drugs.





''After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the cases of drugs in the film industry have come to light. The film industry is plagued with (the misuse of) drugs. We want Maharashtra and Mumbai to be free of drugs. We will raise this demand with the CM,'' he said. Athawale also took potshots at Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, saying its constituents are involved in ''infighting'' instead of addressing the issue of pothole-ridden roads. The RPI (A) chief further said his party would ally with BJP in the upcoming elections including the one to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Athawale said the elections to the Mumbai civic body will be held along with the KDMC.