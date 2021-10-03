CM Bommai warns firms of cancelling nod to projects that were non-starter for 10 years

Bangalore :

"We are reviewing all those projects where the clearances for water have been obtained but the water has not been utilised yet. Companies which are not setting up their units, their allotment will be cancelled," Bommai told reporters replying to a query.





According to him, many major steel and power industries came for investment in this region 10 years ago and they got land and water allocation after obtaining clearances from a high-level committee.





"Even after 10 years, those industries have not come up yet for various reasons. We will review them," Bommai said.





The Chief Minister acknowledged that the stumbling block behind the projects still remaining a non-starter is that Ballari region is land locked. He assured the investors that he would remove all the hurdles to make the region investor-friendly.





"It is our policy to give priority to those who will not only invest here but also generate employment," Bommai said.





To a question on returning land taken from the farmers following cancellation of the project, Bommai said it would be reviewed.





"At this juncture, I will not say anything. Our objective is either the purpose for which land has been taken has to be achieved or some other facilities should be provided to the industries," he said.