Sun, Oct 03, 2021

Over 88.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Published: Oct 03,202101:41 PM by PTI

More than 88.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
Over 5.38 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.
