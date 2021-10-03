NCB likely to arrest 8 including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in drug case

Mumbai :

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director-General S.N. Pradhan said that all the eight accused were detained on Saturday during raids carried out by an NCB team in Mumbai.





"Of the eight accused, three are from Delhi," Pradhan told IANS. He further said all the eight accused are currently being questioned and are likely to be arrested.





All the eight detainees have been identified as -- Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. Of these, Mohak, Nupur and Gomit are from Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are both fashion designers while Gomit is a hair stylist. Sources confirmed to IANS that both Mohak and Nupur had come to Delhi with Gomit.





In the first of its kind operation on a cruise ship, the NCB swooped onto the rave party being held on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The raid — which shocked Mumbaikars and rattled the rich crowds — started on Saturday afternoon, is still continuing with the process of registering the FIR underway, with the possibility of some high-profile arrests.





DG Pradhan said that they were investigating this drug racket for the past two weeks. He further said that the involvement of some from the film fraternity has also come to the fore.





"The probe is still underway and we are investigating all angles," he said.





The participation for the rave party, where NCB conducted raid on Saturday, was reportedly done via social media with the ticket rates upwards of Rs 75,000 per person.





To avoid detection, the NCB sleuths booked themselves on that cruise as ordinary passengers and they soon found some of their co-passengers consuming drugs. Then the NCB launched its full-scale raid, detained eight passengers, including two women, consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.





Simultaneously, the cruise ship was ordered to turn and sail back to the ICT at Ballard Pier where the detained passengers were offloaded along with their baggage. A comprehensive search of their belongings as also the cruise ship is being carried out, while the detainees were sent for a medical examination.







