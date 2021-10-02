Kerala clocks 13,217 new COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram :

Health minister Veena George said the state has tested 96,835 samples in the last 24 hours and there are 745 wards across 368 local self government bodies where the weekly population infection ratio was above ten per cent.

"There are 1,41,155 active cases in the state of which only 11 per cent are in hospitals," the minister said in a release.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of fresh infections on Saturday--1,730, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,584 and Thrissur 1,579.

Meanwhile, 14,437 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 45,40,866.

"Of those found infected on Saturday, 51 reached the state from outside while 12,458 contracted the disease through their contact. The source of infection of 623 are yet to be traced and 85 health workers are also among the infected," the release said.

There are 4,37,864 persons under observation of which 17,308 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.