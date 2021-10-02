Gandhiji, Shastri continue to be guiding lights: Maha CM

Mumbai :

Thackeray said, "Gandhiji's life gives a message of self-sufficiency, dignity of labour, cleanliness and rural development. He has been a great ambassador of peace and non-violence."





Talking about Shastri, the chief minister said he gave a strong leadership to the nation and his slogan of ''Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'' continues to inspire.





On the occasion, Thackeray hailed the ''safai mitras'' (sanitation workers) and frontline workers for performing their duty of ensuring cleanliness during the COVID-19 pandemic, and said the union urban development department's decision to honour their work was commendable.