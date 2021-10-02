Uttar Pradesh govt recommends CBI probe into Manish Gupta murder case

Lucknow :

As per Union Home Ministry, on the request of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a recommendation has been sent to the CBI to take up the investigation of Manish Gupta's death.

The Chief Minister has also ordered the appointment of Manish Gupta's wife Meenakshi Gupta as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Kanpur Development Authority. Yogi Adityanath has also directed to give a financial compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the family of the deceased businessman.

Yogi Adityanath has directed to transfer the murder case from Gorakhpur to Kanpur. Till the time the case is not transferred to Kanpur and the CBI does not take up the case, probe will be carried out by a Special Investigative Team (SIT) in Kanpur.

Manish Gupta's wife Meenakshi had demanded a CBI inquiry into her husband's death from Yogi Adityanath during a meeting in Kanpur. The Chief Minister had assured her of ordering a CBI probe soon.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Police Commissioner Aseem Arun has formed the SIT to investigate the Manish Gupta murder case.

Manish Gupta had died after being allegedly assaulted by the police at the Krishna Palace hotel in Ramgarhtal area of Gorakhpur late in the evening on September 27. In this case, Ramgarhtal police station Inspector Jagat Narayan Singh, Phalmandi police post in-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Akshay Mishra and SI Vijay Yadav, including six policemen have been suspended. An FIR has also been registered against all accused policemen.

Meenakshi Gupta, had said on Friday that Chief Minister Yogi has taken swift decision like an elder brother.

"I appeal to the Chief Minister to initiate a CBI investigation as soon as possible to get justice for my husband. The attitude of Gorakhpur police and local administration is questionable, so I can't trust them."