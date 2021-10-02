International tourism may open by Oct 15, announcement soon: Shripad Naik

Panaji :

"As corona decreases, we will start national and international tourism. The announcement will be made soon and there is a possibility of it beginning after October 15," Naik told reporters on the sidelines of a Gandhi Jayanti function here.

"International flights have started and we have requested for charter flights to resume by a particular date so that people can book trips to India and nowhere else," he added.

International charter flights account for a bulk of the foreign tourist footfalls to Goa.

Earlier this month, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had forwarded a request made by travel and tourism industry stakeholders to the Union Home Affairs Ministry urging the latter to grant permissions to international charter flights at the earliest.