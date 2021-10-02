Editorial: Vax and vain certification policy

Chennai :

However, now that travel is opening up, these certificates have come under intense scrutiny. It was a significant milestone when Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced over 60 per cent of the population had been vaccinated by Sep 2021. As per the Health Ministry, 33,77,76,289 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and UTs had received their first dose and a total of 6,69,10,347 had received their second dose. Some states fared significantly better than others with all adults in six states and union territories of Lakshadweep, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Sikkim having received one dose of the vaccine.





While the talk on allowing people with proof of vaccination to return to work is under way, globally, the travel and tourism sector is highly dependent on this certification. As more nations start easing travel advisories and quarantines, the need for a universally acceptable ‘proof of vaccination’ is becoming an important criterion. India recently took offence to UK’s ‘discriminatory’ travel restrictions for Indians where they declared that the same vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and used on their own population would not be recognised for Indian travellers. The UK was quick to clarify its concern was not the vaccine but India’s certification, which was a matter of collaborating on digital records and processes. Subsequently, in a reciprocal measure, India has mandated that all British citizens arriving here from Monday onwards will face a mandatory 10-day quarantine irrespective of vaccination status.





Meanwhile, social media is rife with reports of Indians who were asked for their vax certificates in foreign countries and questioned about the picture of the PM which is prominently displayed in the certificate. Many, including well-known celebrities, were asked to explain why ‘their faces don’t match the one on the certificate’. This decision to carry Modi’s picture on every individual’s certificate has been a topic of both debate and derision. That indulgence aside, it’s not a small achievement that the Centre has ensured nearly 60 mn Indians can access their vaccination certificate by simply scanning a QR code or downloading the document from the CoWIN portal. Interestingly, the US has not been proactive about certification. While it leads in the number of vaccinations, it does not issue a digital certificate. And having decentralised the process, for a long time only hand-written cards were issued. Now with an increased demand for certification, the US is mulling outsourcing the process to the private sector, which raised huge concerns on data privacy. Other countries, particularly in the EU, are planning for green passports that would allow cross-border access.





There is an urgent need for a globally acceptable format for these ‘vaccine passports’. With the sheer time, money, and effort that countries have taken to vaccinate their citizens against COVID 19, surely something as procedural as a universal document should not come in the way of work, higher studies, family reunions, and several other activities tied to travel. More than the format, it is important to factor in a common policy first. This starts by establishing an approving authority, then defining common standards for verification, ensuring data security, and finally allowing border control agencies access to a common database to mitigate fraudulent claims.





COVID-19 is not the first pandemic to sweep across the world, though it could arguably be termed the most virulent. Even if there are issues that have not been anticipated or may not get resolved in the short term, it is imperative to ensure that the lessons are not lost on nations and that they work towards developing an agreement on the general path forward.