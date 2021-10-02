Rs 7,274 cr to be given to 23 states as SDRF funds

New Delhi :

The decision has been taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of the Modi government’s initiative to facilitate state governments to have enough funds in their SDRF to deal with any emergency arising out of any disaster. According to a Home Ministry statement, five states have already been released in advance the second installment amounting to Rs 1,599.20 crore.





The central government had issued an order on September 25, revising the items and norms of assistance under the SDRF, making therein a provision for grant of ex-gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased due to COVID-19. This provision has been made so as to implement the guidelines issued by the NDMA on September 11 in compliance with the order passed by SC on June 30.