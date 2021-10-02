Tata Sons emerges biggest bidders for AI, say sources

New Delhi :

Financial bids put in by the salt-to-software conglomerate and SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh were opened a few days back and were vetted by the Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment headed by the Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday. Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) -- the government department responsible for privatisation -- in a tweet said the Centre has so far not approved any financial bid. “Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government’s decision as and when it is taken,” he tweeted.





The bids were evaluated against the reserve price set and Tatas emerged as the highest bidder, they said, adding this will now have to be placed before the committee of ministers on Air India privatisation led by Shah. The Finance Ministry and Tata Sons declined to comment on the matter.