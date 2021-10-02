All UK nationals to undergo 10-day quarantine after arrival in India

New Delhi :

India has decided to impose reciprocal curbs against all British nationals arriving in the country, official sources said on Friday as the contentious issue relating to the UK not recognising Indian vaccine certificates could not be resolved despite holding a series of technical-level talks.





There was no immediate reaction from the UK to India’s tit-for-tat move. In a strong reaction to the new British travel rules, India on September 19 had warned of “reciprocal measures” unless the UK addresses its concerns while describing these norms against Indians as “discriminatory”.





Under India’s new norms, all British nationals arriving in India from the UK, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to produce the result of the RT-PCR test done within 72 hours before travel. They will also have to undertake two more RT-PCR tests, one on their arrival at the airport in India and the second one on Day 8 after arrival, the sources said.





Besides the tests, all the travellers will have to undergo mandatory quarantine at home or in the destination address for 10 days after arrival in India, the sources said, adding authorities in the Health and Civil Aviation ministries would be taking steps to implement the new measures. As per the current Indian travel rules, airlines need to ensure negative RT-PCR before allowing passengers to board in case of those coming from the UK.