Girl student stabbed to death by classmate in Kerala

Kottayam :

Nithina (21), a student of Pala St Thomas College was stabbed in the neck by her classmate Abhishek when she came to the college to attend an exam, police said.





The accused was arrested by the police from the campus itself.





''The incident happened in the afternoon. The couple were earlier in a relationship,'' police had earlier said. Witnesses told the media that they both quarreled after which he slashed her neck with some sharp object.





Expressing concern over the incident, Higher Education Minister R Bindhu said girls too have the freedom to choose and the state government will take steps to defend their rights.





Bindhu told the media that it was worrisome that such incidents are repeating among youngsters in a society like Kerala.





''The incident points to the lack of mental well-being among youngsters. It also indicates the importance they attach to the idea of ''possessing'' things that they set their minds on.... which has its roots in social attitudes that attach importance to acquiring things. It's highly condemnable that love ends in revengeful murder,'' she said. The Minister also said that the government will strengthen the Jeevani project in government colleges for counselling the students. ''Girls too have the freedom and right to choose. That cannot be ignored. We will take steps to defend their rights,'' the Higher education minister said.





The state has witnessed similar incidents in the last one year with the latest in August when a 24-year old Dental student was shot and killed by a youth who later killed himself.