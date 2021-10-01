Moderate turnout recorded at peaceful Bhabanipur bypoll

A moderate turnout was recorded in the by-election to the Bhabanipur assembly seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting to retain her post, as polling in the high-profile constituency in south Kolkata passed off peacefully on Thursday.
Kolkata: Around 53.32 per cent turnout was recorded in the seat till 5 pm. The Election Commission said that the final turnout till 6 pm will be available on Friday. A high voting rate at 78.60 per cent and 76.12 per cent was recorded in Murshidabad’s Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively, where polls had to be countermanded during the April-May assembly elections following the death of two candidates. A total of 6,97,164 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies.
Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, is pitted against BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and CPI(M)’s Srijib Biswas in Bhabanipur. Banerjee, a voter of the constituency, cast her vote at Mitra Institution school in the area. Sporadic incidents of scuffles between the BJP and TMC supporters were reported from some areas of the constituency.
