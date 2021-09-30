Covid cases rise again in Kerala, TPR above 15 pc

Thiruvananthapuram :

The statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also said that 16,758 people turned negative, while the total number of active cases was 1,42,529, out of which 12 per cent patients are in hospitals.





Another 122 Covid deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 25,087.





Vijayan government's target of completing the first dose vaccination to all above 18 years on Thursday failed to materialise as by only 92.4 per cent (2.46 crore) have been inoculated, of which 40.8 per cent (1.09 crore) have got both the doses.





Meanwhile even as cases continue to rise, all final year students in colleges will return to classrooms on October 4, while school students will return to classes on November 1.