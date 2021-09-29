Covid cases rise again in Kerala with tally now 12,161

Thiruvananthapuram :

Tuesday's tally was 11,196 and the test positivity rate 11.60 per cent.





Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, also said 17,862 people turned negative on Wednesday, while the total number of active cases was 1,43,500, of which 12.7 per cent are in hospitals.





There were another 155 Covid deaths, taking the total tally to 24,965.





On the vaccination front, it remains unlikely that the Vijayan government target of giving one dose of vaccine to all above 18 years before September 30 will be fulfilled, as 92.2 per cent (2.46 crore) of the eligible population have received their first dose, of which 40.5 per cent (1.08 crore) have got both doses.