PM Modi to visit U'khand's Kedarnath temple on Oct 7

New Delhi :

The social and political career of Prime Minister Modi began early in the 70s, but he held a constitutional post for the first time only on October 7, 2001 when he became the Gujarat Chief Minister.

By winning three consecutive state elections till 2014, Modi continued to be Gujarat's Chief Minister and after winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, he became the country's Prime Minister. Winning the Lok Sabha elections for the second time in 2019, he became the Prime Minister for a second term.

On October 7, 2021, Modi is set to complete 20 years of holding a constitutional post (first as the Gujarat Chief Minister followed by Prime Minister of the country). On this occasion, he will visit the Kedarnath temple and seek the blessings of Lord Kedarnath.

Speaking to IANS, a BJP leader said Modi is a devotee of Lord Kedarnath and therefore he is going to seek his blessings on this important occasion.

Responding to whether PM Modi's visit will pay the BJP electoral dividends in the poll-bound state, the BJP leader said, "Prime Minister Modi is undoubtedly the most popular leader in the country and also the party's star campaigner. The people of Uttarakhand like him very much."

Modi will also launch and inaugurate several development schemes for the people of the state.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate an oxygen plant at the AIIMS Hospital in Rishikesh as well as a terminal at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun. Modi will also be addressing a public rally in Rishikesh.

The Assembly elections are going to be held in Uttarakhand in early 2022. Breaking the electoral trend of electing alternate governments in the state after every 5 years, the BJP wants to form the government for the second time in a row by winning 2022 Assembly polls. In view of the 2022 polls, Modi's visit is extremely significant.

The BJP is continuously organizing several programmes at the party and the state government level. Recently, a National Executive meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha (women wing) was also held in Uttarakhand. BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday had virtually addressed the meeting of the state's central in-charges.

Apart from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, many other BJP ministers are also scheduled to visit Uttarakhand in October.