Teenage couple publicly humiliated, 13 booked

Basti :

The villagers also forced the couple to wear a garland of shoes.





The incident, which took place on Monday, was reported from a village of the district under Gaur police circle.





On the complaint of the boy's mother, police have registered a case against 13 people under sections 147, 149, 323, 504, 506, 355 of IPC and sections 74, 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.





"It is an unfortunate incident. The couple is of the same community. After registering a case against the accused, police are searching for them," said ASP Dipendra Chaudhary.