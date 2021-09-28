Delhi sees two Covid deaths, 34 new cases

New Delhi :

The Covid infection rate in the national capital stands at 0.05 per cent, while the active case tally has come down at 373, with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours to take the total number of recoveries to 14,13,320 so far, it said.

A total of 105 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.

With a 98.23 per cent of Covid recovery rate, the active Covid cases rate in Delhi stands at 0.025 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 65,101 new tests -- 41,359 RT-PCR tests and 23,742 Rapid Antigen -- were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 2,75,24,490 so far.

There are 94 containment zones in the city at present.

Out of total 2,05,881 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 90,623 were first doses and 1,14,958 second doses. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 1,73,76, 933, according to the health bulletin.