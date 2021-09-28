Congress holds state-wide protests in UP

Lucknow :

Former Congress MP Pramod Tiwari and Congress legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra have been booked in five cases after violence broke out during a government function in Pratapgarh on Saturday in which BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta was reportedly injured.





The state government had on Sunday placed circle officer Lalganj (Pratapgarh) Jagmohan Singh under suspension for failing to deploy adequate police force at Sangipur development block where leaders of the two political parties were scheduled to attend the event.





Denying their involvement in the incident the Congress leaders said that trouble began when one of the supporters of Gupta snatched the mic and raised slogans.





Congress leaders staged a protest and submitted memorandums to the chief minister through the district magistrates with their list of demands.