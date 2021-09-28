Depression in Bay of Bengal: TN to receive heavy rainfall in 48 hours, fishermen cautioned

Chennai :

Meanwhile, coastal districts and Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorm in the next 48 hours.





“A low-pressure area has been formed in the north-western Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning, and it is likely to intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours. Adding the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea as the cyclonic storm at the speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“Due to atmospheric circulation, the Western Ghats districts – The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur and Thenkasi, and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari to experience heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days,” he added.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy; light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas for the next 48 hours.





On Tuesday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature which was 33.8 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius and 25.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, several districts of Tamil Nadu received the highest amount of rainfall on Monday, including Coimbatore received 13 cm of rainfall, The Nilgiris 5 cm, Kanniyakumari 4 cm, Salem and Theni received 3 cm of rainfall each.